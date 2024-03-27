Rumble Announces Key Updates on Investor Communication Channels

Rumble (RUM) has shared an update.

Rumble Social Media is informing investors that important financial and operational updates are communicated through their investor relations site, press releases, SEC filings, and public events. Additionally, they have designated specific social media accounts on Twitter and TRUTH Social for such disclosures. Investors are encouraged to follow these channels to stay informed, as the content shared may be material. The list of social media accounts used for information dissemination will be regularly updated on their investor relations website.

