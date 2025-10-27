Rubix Resources Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rubix Resources Limited ( (AU:RB6) ) has issued an announcement.

Rubix Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The meeting will cover the company’s annual report, the adoption of the remuneration report, and the re-election of director Mr. Colin Locke. Shareholders are encouraged to review the explanatory memorandum for detailed information on the resolutions to be discussed. The announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, with implications for governance and strategic direction.

