RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd Quotes New Securities on ASX

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd ( (AU:RUL) ) has provided an announcement.

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd has announced the quotation of 112,273 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 22, 2025. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance its market presence, offering stakeholders an opportunity to engage with its growth trajectory.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RUL) stock is a Hold with a A$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd stock, see the AU:RUL Stock Forecast page.

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd operates in the technology sector, providing software solutions and advisory services primarily focused on the mining industry. The company specializes in enterprise software that aids in the planning and management of mining operations, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Average Trading Volume: 1,541,146

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.08B

