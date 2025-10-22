RPMGlobal Announces Exercise of Employee Share Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd ( (AU:RUL) ) is now available.

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited announced the exercise of 112,273 options under its long-term incentive plan, contributing to a total of 3,129,389 options on issue, which represents approximately 1.41% of the company’s current share capital. This exercise does not affect the terms of the Scheme Implementation Deed with Caterpillar, highlighting RPMGlobal’s ongoing strategic initiatives and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RUL) stock is a Hold with a A$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd stock, see the AU:RUL Stock Forecast page.

More about RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, is a global leader in mining software solutions and professional development for the mining industry. With over 50 years of experience, RPMGlobal supports mining clients in enhancing value across the mining lifecycle, delivering safer and more efficient operations in over 125 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,541,146

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.08B

For a thorough assessment of RUL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue