RPC, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

RPC Inc ( (RES) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

RPC, Inc. is a prominent diversified oilfield services company providing specialized services and equipment to the oil and gas industry across the United States and select international markets. The company is known for its comprehensive service offerings, including pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and downhole tools, which cater to both independent and major oilfield companies.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, RPC, Inc. announced a 6% sequential increase in revenues, reaching $447.1 million. The company also reported a 28% rise in net income, amounting to $13.0 million, with a diluted earnings per share of $0.06. The company’s adjusted EBITDA saw a 10% sequential increase, highlighting robust performance across its service lines.

Key financial metrics revealed that RPC’s pressure pumping services experienced a significant 14% revenue increase, while the coiled tubing business grew by 19%, aided by the deployment of a new large diameter unit. The company’s downhole tools business also showed strong demand due to new product introductions. Despite these positive results, RPC faces challenges from declining oil prices and anticipated market slowdowns in the fourth quarter.

The company’s management expressed confidence in its diversified offerings and strong balance sheet, which provide resilience in a challenging market environment. However, they acknowledged potential headwinds due to recent oil price declines and seasonal slowdowns. RPC plans to implement cost reductions and focus on prudent investments to ensure sustainable returns.

Looking ahead, RPC, Inc. remains committed to disciplined execution and strategic investments to navigate the anticipated challenges in the oilfield services market. The company’s focus on maintaining a strong financial position and delivering value to shareholders through regular dividends and strategic growth initiatives underscores its forward-looking approach.

