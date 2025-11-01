RPC Inc. Earnings Call: Balanced Growth and Challenges

RPC Inc ((RES)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

During RPC Inc.’s recent earnings call, the sentiment was notably balanced. The company showcased several positive developments, such as sequential revenue growth and the successful introduction of new technologies, alongside a robust cash position. However, these were counterbalanced by challenges including increased costs, a high effective tax rate, and difficulties within the pressure pumping segment. This mix of positive and negative factors resulted in a neutral overall sentiment.

Sequential Revenue Improvement

RPC Inc. reported a sequential revenue improvement in the third quarter, with a 6% increase to $447.1 million compared to the previous quarter. This growth was driven by increases across most of the company’s service lines, reflecting a positive trajectory in the company’s financial performance.

Growth in Key Service Lines

The company’s service lines, excluding pressure pumping, accounted for 72% of total revenues in the third quarter, achieving a 3% sequential increase. Notably, Thru-Tubing Solutions’ downhole tools revenues rose by 5%, with strong performances in the Rocky Mountain and Southeast regions, highlighting the strength in these key areas.

Introduction of New Technologies

RPC Inc. introduced the A10 downhole motor, which has proven effective in longer laterals, contributing to market share gains. Additionally, Cudd Energy Services is testing a new 100% natural gas frac pump, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

Strong Cash Position

At the end of the quarter, RPC Inc. maintained a strong cash position with over $163 million in cash and no outstanding debt on its $100 million revolving credit facility. The company also reported a free cash flow of $21.7 million, underscoring its financial stability.

Increased Costs and Expenses

The cost of revenues increased to $335 million from $318 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to expenses associated with increased activity. Additionally, SG&A expenses rose to $44.6 million from $40.8 million, reflecting the higher costs incurred during the period.

High Effective Tax Rate

RPC Inc. faced a high effective tax rate of 42.6% in the third quarter, up from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily due to nondeductible acquisition-related employment costs and a provision to tax return adjustment, impacting the company’s net income.

Challenges in Pressure Pumping Segment

The pressure pumping segment faced challenges despite improvements in activity. A fleet was laid down in October, and staffing was reduced as the company continues to evaluate fleets from a return-based framework amid challenging conditions in the oilfield services market.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, RPC Inc. anticipates continued growth, with a full-year 2025 capital spending forecast ranging between $170 million and $190 million. The company expects sustained revenue growth driven by pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and downhole tools. Technical Services are projected to remain a significant contributor to total revenues, while the company maintains its strong financial position.

In conclusion, RPC Inc.’s earnings call presented a mixed bag of positive developments and challenges. While the company demonstrated growth and innovation, it also faced increased costs and sector-specific challenges. The overall sentiment remains neutral, with balanced prospects for future growth and stability.

