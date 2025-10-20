Royalties Inc. to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase in Toronto

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Xtierra ( (TSE:RI) ) just unveiled an update.

Royalties Inc. will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Toronto on October 22, 2025. This event provides an opportunity for the company to engage with potential investors and stakeholders, highlighting its strategic interests in both mining and music royalties. The presentation could enhance the company’s visibility and potentially attract investment, which may impact its operations and market positioning.

Royalties Inc. operates in the mining and music royalties industries. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bilbao silver-zinc-lead project in Zacatecas, Mexico, and owns a significant stake in Minera Portree de Zacatecas, which has a claim to a net smelter royalty on five mining concessions. Additionally, Royalties Inc. has a 4.9% stake in Music Royalties Inc., which manages music catalogs and generates dividends.

Average Trading Volume: 160,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$16.63M

