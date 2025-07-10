Royalties Inc. Gains OTCID Market Approval Amid Legal Victory

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Xtierra ( (TSE:RI) ).

Royalties Inc. has announced the approval for its trading symbol ‘ROYIF’ to be listed on the OTCID Market in the United States, enhancing its visibility and providing efficient disclosure to U.S. investors. This development coincides with the company’s recent legal victory against Capstone Copper Corp. regarding a 2% net smelter royalty on the Portree claims, potentially strengthening its market position and offering significant implications for stakeholders.

More about Xtierra

Royalties Inc. operates in the mining industry, owning a 100% interest in the Bilbao silver-zinc-lead project in Zacatecas, Mexico, and holds a significant stake in Minera Portree de Zacatecas, which has a court-backed claim to a 2% net smelter royalty on the Portree claims. The company also has a 2.9% stake in Music Royalties Inc., which manages music catalogs.

Average Trading Volume: 165,747

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$14.63M

For detailed information about RI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue