Royale Home Holdings Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Royale Home Holdings Limited ( (HK:1198) ) just unveiled an update.

Royale Home Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their roles within the company. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Lin Ruhai serving as Chairman and CEO. The announcement also details the membership of board committees, highlighting the leadership and participation of directors in the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This update is crucial for stakeholders to understand the governance structure and leadership dynamics at Royale Home Holdings, potentially impacting decision-making and strategic direction.

More about Royale Home Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 54,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$688.6M

Learn more about 1198 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue