Royal Deluxe Holdings Strengthens Governance with New Nomination Committee Appointment

The latest announcement is out from Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3789) ).

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. has appointed Ms. Chao Lai Heng as a member of its Nomination Committee, effective from August 7, 2025. This change aligns with recent amendments to the Listing Rules and Corporate Governance Code, aiming to strengthen the board’s effectiveness and diversity, thereby enhancing the company’s overall corporate governance practices.

More about Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd.

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the financial sector. It focuses on enhancing corporate governance practices and adheres to the rules governing securities listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 150,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$73.2M

