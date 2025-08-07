Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. Forms Nomination Committee to Strengthen Governance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3789) ) is now available.

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. has established a Nomination Committee as per the rules governing the listing of securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The committee, composed of at least three members with a majority being independent non-executive directors, is tasked with overseeing nominations and ensuring diversity, including gender diversity, within the board. This move is expected to enhance the company’s governance structure and align with best practices, potentially improving stakeholder confidence.

More about Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd.

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, and its shares are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 150,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$73.2M

