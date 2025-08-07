Royal Deluxe Holdings Announces Board Composition and Committee Assignments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3789) ) has shared an announcement.

Royal Deluxe Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes six directors, three of whom are executive directors and three are independent non-executive directors. The company has also established five committees, each with designated members, to oversee various aspects of its operations, including audit, remuneration, nomination, environmental, social and governance, and risk management. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to structured governance and oversight, which may enhance its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 150,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$73.2M

See more data about 3789 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue