Route 109 Confirms Porphyry-Style Mineralization at Dunlop Bay

Route 109 Resources Inc. has confirmed the presence of a porphyry-style gold-copper-molybdenum mineralized system at its Dunlop Bay property in the Matagami region, following its 2025 winter drilling program. The discovery of this mineralization, which is atypical for the region, suggests significant exploration potential for the property, prompting the company to plan further geophysics and drilling to target the porphyry system.

