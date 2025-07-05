Rossell India Limited Confirms SEBI Compliance for June 2025 Quarter

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Rossell India Limited ( (IN:ROSSELLIND) ) just unveiled an update.

Rossell India Limited has announced compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company confirmed that securities received for dematerialization during this period were processed and listed on the stock exchanges, ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements. This compliance reflects Rossell India’s commitment to maintaining transparency and regulatory standards, which is crucial for its operations and stakeholder trust.

More about Rossell India Limited

Average Trading Volume: 9,563

Current Market Cap: 4.29B INR

For detailed information about ROSSELLIND stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue