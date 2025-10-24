Roper Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Roper Technologies ( (ROP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Roper Technologies presented to its investors.

Roper Technologies, a prominent player in the vertical software and technology-enabled products sector, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth and strategic advancements. The company, known for its disciplined acquisition strategy, continues to expand its market presence through strategic investments.

In the third quarter of 2025, Roper Technologies achieved a 14% increase in revenue, reaching $2.02 billion, driven by both organic growth and acquisitions. The company’s GAAP net earnings rose by 8% to $398 million, while adjusted net earnings saw a 12% increase, reaching $557 million. Additionally, Roper’s adjusted EBITDA grew by 13% to $810 million, and free cash flow increased by 17% to $842 million, reflecting the company’s robust financial health.

Key highlights from the quarter include the acquisition of Subsplash and several bolt-on acquisitions, amounting to $1.3 billion, as well as a strategic investment in transforming DAT into a digital freight marketplace through the acquisition of Convoy. Roper also announced a new share repurchase program, authorizing up to $3 billion in stock buybacks, underscoring its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Roper Technologies remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with expectations for total revenue growth of approximately 13% for the full year 2025. The company’s management continues to focus on strategic acquisitions and AI innovation to drive future growth and efficiency improvements. With a robust pipeline of opportunities and significant M&A firepower, Roper is well-positioned to continue its disciplined acquisition approach and deliver long-term value to shareholders.

