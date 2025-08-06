Ronshine China Reports July 2025 Sales Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ronshine China Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3301) ) just unveiled an update.

Ronshine China Holdings Ltd. reported unaudited operating statistics for July 2025, revealing total contracted sales of approximately RMB462.3 million and a contracted gross floor area of about 39,159 square meters. For the first seven months of 2025, the company achieved aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB2.57 billion. These figures, based on preliminary internal data, may differ from future audited financial statements, and investors are advised to exercise caution.

More about Ronshine China Holdings Ltd.

Ronshine China Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the real estate industry. It focuses on property development and sales, with a market presence that includes subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures.

Average Trading Volume: 1,839,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$343.4M

