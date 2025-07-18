Rongzun International Holdings Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

B & D Strategic Holdings Limited ( (HK:1780) ) has shared an announcement.

Rongzun International Holdings Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Hiroshi Kaneko serving as CEO and Wang Xueyan as Chairman. The announcement details the membership of directors in various board committees, highlighting the roles of Jin Fan, Sung Ka Woon, and Yiu To Wa in the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This update provides stakeholders with clarity on the governance structure and the distribution of responsibilities within the company.

More about B & D Strategic Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 347,413

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$731.6M

See more insights into 1780 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

