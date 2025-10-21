Rongzun International Announces Major Share Placing by Controlling Shareholder

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

B & D Strategic Holdings Limited ( (HK:1780) ) has provided an announcement.

Rongzun International Holdings Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a private placing of existing shares by its controlling shareholder, Kyosei Technology Inc. The placing agreement involves selling up to 372,000,000 shares at a minimum price of HK$0.446 each, which represents 60% of the company’s existing issued share capital. This move will significantly reduce the shareholding of Kyosei Technology Inc., and neither Dr. Hiroshi Kaneko nor Mr. Yanase Kenichi will remain controlling shareholders. The company does not anticipate any adverse effects on its operations from this transaction.

