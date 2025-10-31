Rollins, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Rollins, Inc. ( (ROL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rollins, Inc. presented to its investors.

Rollins, Inc. is a global leader in consumer and commercial services, specializing in pest control and protection against termites, rodents, and insects, with operations spanning multiple continents.

In its third quarter of 2025, Rollins, Inc. reported strong financial results, showcasing significant growth in revenue, earnings per share (EPS), and cash flow. The company achieved a 12% increase in revenues, reaching $1 billion, driven by both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a 17.3% rise in operating income to $225 million and a 19.4% increase in net income to $164 million. The company also reported a 21.4% growth in EPS, reaching $0.34 per diluted share. Rollins’ operating cash flow surged by 30.2% to $191 million, reflecting robust financial health and efficient capital allocation.

Looking ahead, Rollins’ management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, focusing on both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. The company is committed to continuous improvement initiatives aimed at enhancing profitability and maintaining a balanced capital allocation strategy.

