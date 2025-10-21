Roiserv Lifestyle Services Strengthens Governance with New Audit Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Roiserv Lifestyle Services Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2146) ).

Roiserv Lifestyle Services Co., Ltd. has outlined the terms of reference for its Audit Committee, emphasizing the importance of independent oversight in its governance structure. The committee will consist of at least three non-executive directors, with a majority being independent, ensuring a robust framework for financial and operational accountability. This move is likely to strengthen the company’s governance practices and enhance stakeholder confidence.

Roiserv Lifestyle Services Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company based in China, focusing on providing lifestyle services. It operates within the lifestyle services industry, offering various products and services tailored to enhance the quality of life for its customers.

