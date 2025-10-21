Roiserv Lifestyle Services Co., Ltd. Announces Key Appointments and Structural Changes at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Roiserv Lifestyle Services Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2146) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Roiserv Lifestyle Services Co., Ltd. held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 21, 2025, where key resolutions were passed. These included the appointment of Mr. Wu Qiuyun as an executive director and the approval of amendments to the Articles of Association, which involved abolishing the Supervisory Committee. These decisions are expected to streamline operations and enhance governance within the company.

More about Roiserv Lifestyle Services Co. Ltd. Class H

Roiserv Lifestyle Services Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on lifestyle services. The company operates within the service industry, providing various lifestyle-related services to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 154,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$126M

For a thorough assessment of 2146 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue