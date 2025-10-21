Roiserv Lifestyle Services Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Roiserv Lifestyle Services Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2146) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Roiserv Lifestyle Services Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its board committees. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to structured governance and strategic oversight, which may influence its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

Roiserv Lifestyle Services Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the lifestyle services industry, focusing on providing a range of services to enhance the quality of life for its customers.

