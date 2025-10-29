Rogers Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rogers ( (ROG) ) just unveiled an update.

Rogers Corporation reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a sequential increase in net sales by 6.5% to $216.0 million and an improvement in gross margin to 33.5%. The company achieved earnings per share of $0.48, a significant turnaround from a loss in the previous quarter, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.90. The results were driven by improved end-market demand and effective cost management, with notable sales growth in advanced electronics and elastomeric material solutions. Looking ahead, Rogers anticipates further improvement in sales and earnings for the fourth quarter compared to the previous year, despite expected seasonal declines.

More about Rogers

Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials, providing innovative solutions for applications in EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, and industrial equipment. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, the company operates manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, with sales offices worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 214,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.55B

