Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Transfers to Nasdaq Capital Market

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( (RMCF) ) has issued an announcement.

On January 21, 2025, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory was informed by Nasdaq that it did not meet the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for listing on The Nasdaq Global Market. Subsequently, on July 22, 2025, Nasdaq approved the company’s request to transfer its listing to The Nasdaq Capital Market, effective July 24, 2025, allowing its stock to continue trading under the symbol ‘RMCF.’

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RMCF is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial difficulties and valuation concerns, offset by positive developments in the latest earnings call. While technical indicators show short-term strength, the high financial risk and negative earnings impact the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. operates in the confectionery industry, primarily offering chocolate and other confectionery products.

