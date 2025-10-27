RocketDNA Secures Additional Contracts with BHP Mitsubishi Alliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Delta Drone International Ltd ( (AU:RKT) ) has shared an announcement.

RocketDNA Ltd has secured additional purchase orders from BHP Mitsubishi Alliance for the operation of six dual SurveyBot units from January to June 2026, with a contract value of approximately $1 million. This agreement highlights RocketDNA’s ongoing partnership with major mining clients and reinforces its position as a key player in providing drone-based geospatial data solutions for the mining industry.

More about Delta Drone International Ltd

RocketDNA Ltd is a multinational drone-based data service and technology provider, listed on the ASX. The company offers aerial surveying, mapping, security, surveillance, and asset inspection services for enterprise customers in the mining, agricultural, and engineering sectors. RocketDNA operates primarily in Australia and Africa, with regional offices in Perth, Johannesburg, and Accra, generating revenue through multi-year contracts and short-term projects with major clients including Rio Tinto, BHP, South32, Newmont, Vault Minerals, and Seriti Coal.

Average Trading Volume: 1,771,735

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.65M

Find detailed analytics on RKT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue