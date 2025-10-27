RocketDNA Secures $1 Million Order from BHP Mitsubishi Alliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Delta Drone International Ltd ( (AU:RKT) ) has issued an announcement.

RocketDNA Ltd has announced the receipt of additional purchase orders from BHP Mitsubishi Alliance for the operation of six dual SurveyBot units, valued at approximately $1 million, to be executed from January to June 2026. This follows a previous order of $450,000 and highlights the company’s growing role in providing geospatial data for mine planning and environmental management, signaling potential growth opportunities in the mining industry.

RocketDNA Ltd is a technology service company that utilizes AI and autonomous drones to deliver mission-critical services for enterprise customers. The company focuses on providing real-time geospatial data through its xBot® platform and SiteTube® software, primarily targeting the mining sector.

