RocketDNA Ltd Reports Revenue Growth and Secures Major Contracts

Delta Drone International Ltd ( (AU:RKT) ) has shared an announcement.

RocketDNA Ltd reported a 13% increase in quarterly revenue to $1.875 million, driven by a 40% rise in xBot revenue. The company secured significant contracts in Australia and Africa, including a 3-year contract at Gruyere Gold Mine and a 9-month contract with BHP Mitsubishi Alliance. These developments highlight RocketDNA’s strategic shift towards autonomous systems, addressing labor shortages in mining and expanding its technology’s role in daily operations. The adoption of SiteTube® software across multiple departments underscores the company’s growing importance to Tier-1 mining customers.

RocketDNA Ltd is a company operating in the technology sector, focusing on autonomous solutions for open-pit mining operations. Their primary products include the xBot® on-site hardware platform and SiteTube® drone data visualization software. The company aims to set an international industry standard for mining operations, leveraging its Remote Operating Centres for global support.

Average Trading Volume: 1,950,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$17.39M

