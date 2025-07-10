Robin Energy Ltd. Doubles Fleet with New Vessel Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Robin Energy Ltd. ( (RBNE) ) is now available.

On July 10, 2025, Robin Energy Ltd. announced its agreement to acquire a 2015-built 5,000 cbm LPG Carrier vessel from Toro Corp. for $18 million, effectively doubling its fleet size. This strategic acquisition, approved by independent board members, is expected to enhance the company’s cash generation and align with its growth strategy, thereby increasing shareholder value.

More about Robin Energy Ltd.

Robin Energy Ltd. is an international ship-owning company that provides energy transportation services globally. The company’s fleet, upon completion of a recent acquisition, will include one LPG Carrier and one Handysize tanker vessel, which transport petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 3,354,446

Current Market Cap: $16.37M

For an in-depth examination of RBNE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue