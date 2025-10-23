Robert Half International Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Decline

Robert Half International ( (RHI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Robert Half International presented to its investors.

Robert Half International is a leading global talent solutions and business consulting firm, specializing in connecting skilled professionals with opportunities in finance, accounting, technology, marketing, legal, and administrative sectors. The company also owns Protiviti, a consulting firm offering internal audit, risk, and business consulting services.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Robert Half International reported a decline in both revenue and net income compared to the same period last year. The company faced challenges due to cautious client and job seeker behavior, which impacted hiring and project initiation.

Key financial metrics revealed a decrease in net income to $43 million, or $0.43 per share, from $65 million, or $0.64 per share, in the previous year. Revenue also fell to $1.354 billion from $1.465 billion. For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, net income was $101 million on revenues of $4.076 billion, down from $197 million on $4.413 billion in the prior year. Despite these declines, the company noted positive trends in contract talent revenues and expressed optimism about future growth.

Robert Half’s management highlighted the company’s strong positioning to capitalize on emerging opportunities, citing its industry-leading brand, talented workforce, and advanced technology. The firm also received several accolades, including recognition from Forbes and Fortune for its workplace culture and consulting services.

Looking ahead, Robert Half remains focused on leveraging its strengths to meet evolving client needs and drive long-term success. The company anticipates a return to sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter, marking a potential turnaround since the second quarter of 2022.

