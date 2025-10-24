Robert Bender&Associates Reduces Stake in Nvidia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Robert Bender&Associates, managed by Robert L. Bender, recently executed a significant transaction involving Nvidia Corporation ((NVDA)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 11,692 shares.

Spark’s Take on NVDA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NVDA is a Outperform.

Nvidia’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. The company’s robust revenue growth and profitability, along with strategic positioning in AI infrastructure, support a high score. However, high valuation metrics and geopolitical risks slightly temper the overall outlook.

More about Nvidia Corporation

YTD Price Performance: 34.28%

Average Trading Volume: 173,593,280

Current Market Cap: $4402.2B

