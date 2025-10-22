RLI Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

RLI Corp ( (RLI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information RLI Corp presented to its investors.

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurer that operates in niche property, casualty, and surety markets, offering deep underwriting expertise and superior service to both commercial and personal lines customers across the United States. The company is known for its consistent dividend payments and strong underwriting performance.

In its third quarter of 2025, RLI Corp. reported net earnings of $124.6 million, or $1.35 per share, marking a significant increase from the $95.0 million, or $1.03 per share, reported in the same quarter of 2024. The company also noted a rise in operating earnings to $77.0 million, or $0.83 per share, compared to $60.4 million, or $0.65 per share, year-over-year.

Key financial highlights for the quarter included underwriting income of $60.5 million with a combined ratio of 85.1, reflecting disciplined underwriting practices. The company maintained flat gross premiums written while achieving a 12% increase in net investment income. Additionally, RLI experienced favorable development in prior years’ loss reserves, contributing $13.7 million to underwriting income. The book value per share saw a 26% increase from the end of 2024, inclusive of dividends.

RLI’s comprehensive earnings for the quarter were $152.3 million, or $1.65 per share, which, while lower than the $175.3 million, or $1.90 per share, from the previous year, still reflects strong performance amid declining interest rates. The company’s investment portfolio yielded a total return of 3.0% for the quarter.

Looking ahead, RLI Corp. remains committed to its strategic focus on disciplined underwriting and investment income growth. The management expresses confidence in the company’s ability to navigate competitive markets and continue delivering value to shareholders through its diversified product portfolio and strong financial foundation.

