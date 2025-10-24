Rizhao Port Jurong’s Controlling Shareholder Increases Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6117) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. announced that its controlling shareholder, Rizhao Port Co., Ltd., has increased its shareholding in the company by acquiring 44,000,000 H shares at an average price of HK$0.798 per share. This move, amounting to approximately HK$35.11 million, raises Rizhao Port’s stake to 53.25% of the total issued share capital, reflecting strong confidence in the company’s future development.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6117) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.00 price target.

Rizhao Port Jurong Co. Ltd. Class H

Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. operates in the port industry, focusing on port operations and related services. The company is based in the People’s Republic of China and is involved in handling and managing port logistics and cargo services.

Average Trading Volume: 162,682

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.26B

