Riverine China Holdings Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Riverine China Holdings Limited ( (HK:1417) ) has provided an update.

Riverine China Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 11, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed by shareholders. These resolutions included the re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates to the board for share issuance and repurchase, reflecting strong shareholder support and potentially enhancing the company’s operational flexibility.

More about Riverine China Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 195,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$99.2M

See more insights into 1417 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.