Rivco Australia Marks Transition with Name Change and Strategic Updates

Duxton Water Ltd. ( (AU:RIV) ) has provided an update.

Rivco Australia Limited announced a significant milestone with its name change, marking its transition to a fully internalized business. The company declared a fully franked interim dividend and reported steady leasing percentages, despite declining dam storages in the Southern Basin. The allocation market saw price increases due to limited supply and early irrigation demand, while the company experienced improved cash flows and reduced finance costs. Rivco also made progress in its internalization efforts, engaging key service providers and preparing for a strategic focus on enhancing earnings and capital management.

Rivco Australia Limited, formerly known as Duxton Water Ltd., operates in the water management industry with a focus on building a portfolio of permanent water entitlements. The company provides flexible water supply solutions to Australian farming partners through long-term entitlement leases, forward allocation contracts, and spot allocation supply.

