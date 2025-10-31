Rivco Australia Ltd Announces New Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Duxton Water Ltd. ( (AU:RIV) ) has issued an update.

Rivco Australia Ltd has announced a new issuance of 256,178 ordinary fully paid securities, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 31, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and potentially improve liquidity for its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RIV) stock is a Buy with a A$2.08 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Duxton Water Ltd. stock, see the AU:RIV Stock Forecast page.

More about Duxton Water Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 106,563

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$230.2M

See more insights into RIV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue