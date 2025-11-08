RioCan Reports Strong Q3 Results with High Occupancy

Riocan Reit ( (RIOCF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Riocan Reit presented to its investors.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian company that focuses on owning, managing, and developing necessity-based retail and mixed-use properties in densely populated communities. As of September 30, 2025, its portfolio includes 173 properties with a net leasable area of approximately 32 million square feet.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, RioCan announced strong operational results, highlighted by a 4.6% growth in Commercial Same Property Net Operating Income (NOI) and a 98.4% retail occupancy rate. The company also reported significant leasing spreads and maintained a robust balance sheet.

Key financial metrics from the report include a Funds From Operations (FFO) per unit of $0.46, unchanged from the previous year, and a net loss per unit of $0.41, primarily due to net valuation losses. Despite these challenges, RioCan’s balance sheet remains strong with $1.1 billion in liquidity and $9.3 billion in unencumbered assets. The company also achieved a blended leasing spread of 20.8% and completed significant development projects, adding to its income-producing properties.

Looking ahead, RioCan’s management remains optimistic, aligning its outlook with previous guidance. The company aims to continue leveraging its strong leasing strategies and capital recycling efforts to drive growth and maintain its leadership position in the retail sector.

Overall, RioCan’s third-quarter performance demonstrates its resilience and strategic focus on enhancing its retail portfolio, positioning it well for future growth in the competitive real estate market.

