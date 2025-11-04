RingCentral Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

RingCentral Inc ( (RNG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information RingCentral Inc presented to its investors.

RingCentral Inc., a global leader in AI-powered business communications, offers a comprehensive platform for business phone, SMS, contact center, workforce engagement management, video collaboration, and messaging services.

In its third quarter of 2025, RingCentral reported financial results that exceeded expectations, showcasing strong revenue growth and record operating margins. The company achieved a total revenue of $639 million, marking a 5% increase from the previous year, and reported significant improvements in both GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins.

Key financial highlights include a 6% year-over-year increase in subscription revenue to $616 million and a notable rise in free cash flow to $130 million, up 23% from the previous year. The company also announced the launch of new AI products and an expanded partnership with AT&T, emphasizing its commitment to innovation in AI-driven business communications.

Looking ahead, RingCentral’s management remains optimistic, raising its free cash flow outlook for 2025 and projecting continued revenue growth. The company plans to leverage its expanded credit facility to address upcoming debt maturities, maintaining a strong financial position while focusing on its AI strategy and product development.

