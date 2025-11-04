Riley Gold Corp. Faces Postal Strike Challenges Ahead of Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Riley Resources Corp ( (TSE:RLYG) ) just unveiled an update.

Riley Gold Corp. has announced that the ongoing postal strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers may impact the distribution of proxy materials for its upcoming annual general meeting. The meeting is scheduled for December 3, 2025, and shareholders are encouraged to access materials online or contact Computershare for assistance. The company aims to address resolutions regarding the number of directors, election of directors, appointment of auditors, and approval of its stock option plan.

More about Riley Resources Corp

Riley Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on the Pipeline West/Clipper Gold Project (PWC) in Nevada, USA. The project is located in the Cortez mining district of the Battle Mountain – Eureka Trend and is operated by Kinross Gold U.S.A., Inc. under an exploration earn-in agreement. PWC is a prospective site for Carlin-type gold deposits, and Kinross has a strategic equity interest in Riley Gold.

Average Trading Volume: 33,539

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$7.8M

