Riken Keiki Completes Treasury Shares Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Riken Keiki Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7734) ) has shared an update.

Riken Keiki Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 7,399 treasury shares as part of its restricted stock compensation plan. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, is aimed at compensating four directors, excluding audit and supervisory committee members and outside directors, and reflects the company’s strategic approach to aligning management interests with shareholder value.

More about Riken Keiki Co., Ltd.

Riken Keiki Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial safety equipment industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of gas detection and monitoring systems. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to safety and innovation in its market.

Average Trading Volume: 71,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen142.2B

See more insights into 7734 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue