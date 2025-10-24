Riedel Resources Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Riedel Resources Limited ( (AU:RIE) ) just unveiled an update.

Riedel Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Scott Cuomo, who has acquired 312,501 share rights. These share rights were issued in lieu of director fees for the period from July 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025, and were approved by shareholders at previous meetings. This change reflects an adjustment in the compensation structure for the director, potentially impacting the company’s governance and financial strategies.

More about Riedel Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 240,468

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.95M

