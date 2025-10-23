Ribbon Communications Reports Solid Q3 2025 Results

Ribbon Communications ( (RBBN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ribbon Communications presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ribbon Communications Inc., a leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, serves global service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators by modernizing and safeguarding their networks.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, Ribbon Communications announced a year-to-date revenue growth of 6% and increased profitability, with notable sales growth in its IP Optical Networks segment and the introduction of its Acumen AIOps platform.

The company reported a revenue of $215 million for the third quarter, up from $210 million in the same period last year. GAAP operating income improved to $3 million from a loss of $1 million, while non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA slightly decreased to $29 million from $30 million. The IP Optical Networks segment saw an 11% year-over-year sales increase, driven by strong growth in EMEA and India. However, the GAAP gross margin decreased to 50.1% from 52.1% due to various factors including foreign exchange headwinds.

Ribbon’s strategic initiatives include the launch of the Acumen AIOps platform, aimed at helping service providers and enterprises transition to autonomous networks. The company also expanded its Cloud & Edge portfolio, which is becoming increasingly important to its customers, including large global technology and software companies.

Looking ahead, Ribbon Communications projects fourth-quarter revenue between $230 million and $250 million, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 55% to 56% and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $42 million to $48 million, reflecting confidence in its ongoing momentum and strategic growth initiatives.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue