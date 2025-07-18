Rezolute Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 sunRIZE Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Rezolute ( (RZLT) ).

On July 15, 2025, Rezolute, Inc. announced the completion of enrollment for its Phase 3 sunRIZE clinical study, which investigates the efficacy and safety of ersodetug in treating congenital hyperinsulinism (cHI). The study, involving 63 participants, aims to address the significant unmet medical need in managing hypoglycemia in cHI patients, as current standard of care therapies have proven inadequate. Preliminary data from the study highlights the severe disease burden and frequent hypoglycemia events experienced by participants, underscoring the potential impact of ersodetug as a novel treatment option. The study’s pivotal portion is expected to conclude by the end of 2025, with topline results anticipated to provide insights into the therapeutic benefits of ersodetug for this rare condition.

Spark’s Take on RZLT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RZLT is a Neutral.

Rezolute’s overall stock score is impacted by its challenging financial performance, with persistent losses and operational inefficiencies. However, technical analysis shows moderate upward momentum, and positive corporate events, including significant funding and promising clinical trial progress, offer potential upside. Valuation remains weak with negative earnings, suggesting cautious optimism for the stock’s future.

More about Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing therapies for rare and metabolic diseases. The company is primarily engaged in the research and development of treatments for conditions such as congenital hyperinsulinism, with its lead product candidate being ersodetug, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin receptors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,363,344

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $464.5M

