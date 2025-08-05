Rex International Begins Drilling at Bestla Development in Norway

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Rex International Holding Ltd. ( (SG:5WH) ) is now available.

Rex International Holding Ltd. announced the spudding of the first of two production wells at the Bestla development in Norway, where its subsidiary Lime Petroleum AS holds a 17% interest. The Bestla Field, with estimated recoverable reserves of 24 million barrels of oil equivalent, is being developed as a subsea tie-back to the Brage Field, with first oil expected in early 2027. The development is noted for its cost-effectiveness, with a breakeven price of around US$40 per barrel, which is crucial amid current geopolitical tensions affecting oil prices.

More about Rex International Holding Ltd.

Rex International Holding Ltd. is a technology-driven oil exploration and production company. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration and production of oil, leveraging advanced technology to enhance its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 40,448,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$254M

