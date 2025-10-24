Revvity Appoints Anita Gonzales as Chief Accounting Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Revvity ( (RVTY) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 23, 2025, Revvity, Inc. announced the appointment of Anita Gonzales as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Gonzales, who has been with the company since March 2021, previously held roles at General Electric and PricewaterhouseCoopers, bringing extensive experience in audit and accounting to her new position.

The most recent analyst rating on (RVTY) stock is a Buy with a $122.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Revvity stock, see the RVTY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RVTY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RVTY is a Neutral.

Revvity’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position with strong cash flow and operational efficiency. However, challenges in revenue growth and profitability, coupled with high valuation metrics, weigh on the score. The mixed outlook from the earnings call, with notable growth in certain segments but significant challenges in others, further tempers the overall assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on RVTY stock, click here.

More about Revvity

Average Trading Volume: 1,305,739

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.11B

See more insights into RVTY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue