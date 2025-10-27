Revolution Medicines’ RASolve 301 Study: A Potential Game-Changer for NSCLC Treatment

Revolution Medicines, Inc. ((RVMD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. is currently conducting a clinical study titled ‘RASolve 301: Phase 3 Multicenter, Open Label, Randomized Study of RMC-6236 Versus Docetaxel in Patients With Previously Treated Locally Advanced or Metastatic RAS[MUT] NSCLC.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a novel RAS(ON) inhibitor, daraxonrasib, compared to the standard chemotherapy drug, docetaxel. This research is significant as it targets patients with RAS-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a challenging condition to treat effectively.

The intervention being tested is daraxonrasib, an experimental drug administered orally, designed to inhibit RAS(ON) pathways in cancer cells. It is being compared to docetaxel, a standard care chemotherapy given via intravenous infusion.

The study follows an interventional design, with participants randomly assigned to either the experimental or control group. It uses a parallel intervention model with no masking, meaning both patients and researchers know which treatment is being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

Key dates for the study include its start date on March 10, 2025, and the last update on October 20, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

The market implications of this study are significant for Revolution Medicines, Inc. A successful outcome could enhance the company’s stock performance and attract investor interest, given the potential breakthrough in treating RAS-mutated NSCLC. Competitors in the oncology pharmaceutical sector will be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

