Resverlogix Announces Shareholder Meeting Results and Strategic Focus

Resverlogix ( (TSE:RVX) ) has issued an announcement.

Resverlogix Corp. held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Calgary, where four board members were elected with high approval rates. The shareholders also approved all resolutions presented in the meeting’s notice. This meeting underscores the company’s continued focus on advancing its clinical programs and strategic partnerships, particularly in the commercialization of its lead candidate, apabetalone, which is expected to impact the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and related conditions.

Resverlogix is a Calgary-based biotechnology company founded in 2001, specializing in epigenetics. The company focuses on developing first-in-class therapies aimed at treating chronic diseases, particularly through regulating disease-causing gene expressions. Their lead candidate, apabetalone, is being evaluated for cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post-COVID-19 conditions. Resverlogix has partnered with EVERSANA for the commercialization of apabetalone in Canada and the United States.

