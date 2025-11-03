Restaurant Brands NZ Share Transfer Amid Takeover Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited ( (RTBRF) ) has shared an update.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited has disclosed a significant transaction involving the transfer of 10,000 ordinary shares from the Aman Trust to Finaccess Restauracion S.L. This transaction is part of a full takeover offer by Finaccess Restauracion S.L. for all shares in RBD that it does not already own, potentially impacting the company’s ownership structure and market positioning.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited operates in the fast-food industry, focusing on providing quick-service restaurant experiences through its various brands.

