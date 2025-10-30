Restaurant Brands Asia Releases QIP Proceeds Utilization Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited ( (IN:RBA) ) has shared an update.

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited has released a Monitoring Agency Report concerning the utilization of proceeds from a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The report, issued by ICRA Limited, highlights the deployment of unutilized proceeds and corrects a previous reporting error regarding the balance in the QIP Monitoring Account. This announcement provides stakeholders with transparency on the company’s financial management and compliance with regulatory requirements.

More about Restaurant Brands Asia Limited

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited, formerly known as Burger King India Limited, operates in the fast-food industry. The company is primarily focused on offering a variety of quick-service restaurant products, with a strong market presence in India.

Average Trading Volume: 97,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 41.39B INR

