Resource Minerals International Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Resource Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:RMI) ).

Resource Minerals International Ltd (ASX: RMI) has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held in person on 25 November 2025 in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to download the Notice of Meeting and related materials from the company’s website or ASX platform. The company has provided details for proxy voting and emphasized the importance of shareholder participation in the meeting.

More about Resource Mining Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,373,927

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.66M

Learn more about RMI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue