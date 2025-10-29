Resolution Minerals Announces Proposed Securities Issue to Boost Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Resolution Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:RML) ) just unveiled an update.

Resolution Minerals Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 2,000,000 options with an exercise price of $0.10 and an expiry date of November 30, 2029, as well as 4,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares. The proposed issue is scheduled for November 28, 2025, and is aimed at raising capital to support the company’s ongoing operations and strategic initiatives. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial position and provide additional resources for its exploration and development activities, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Resolution Minerals Ltd.

Resolution Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and developing mineral deposits, with a market focus on expanding its portfolio of mining assets.

Average Trading Volume: 40,801,924

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$131.3M

